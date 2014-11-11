Denver Broncos not signing Incognito after workout

The Denver Broncos appear to be looking for a bit of outside help to jump-start the running game, but they did not find it Tuesday.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington revealed earlier in the day that the team brought in free agent guard Richie Incognito for a workout and visit. However, the Broncos did not sign him, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later reported, according to a source informed of the team's plans.
In August, Incognito was cleared by the NFL to play again following last season's bullying scandal with former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin.
In the offseason, Incognito had a visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who then traded forLogan Mankins days after the visit.
While some have wondered whether Incognito would get another shot to enter an NFL locker room, the Broncos, with a plethora of leaders -- beginning with Peyton Manning -- would have been one of the safer landing spots for Incognito to attempt to revive his career.
