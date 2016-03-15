Around the NFL

Denver Broncos match C.J. Anderson's offer sheet

Published: Mar 15, 2016 at 08:18 AM

The Denver Broncos aren't going to let C.J. Anderson break a long run to Miami.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Broncos have informed Anderson they have matched an offer sheet from the Dolphins. The move ensures the running back will remain in Denver on a four-year, $18 million contract.

Anderson confirmed the decision on Twitter.

The Broncos had five days to match the Dolphins' offer, with a deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"Just got off the phone with C.J. and let him know we're excited to match the offer sheet," Broncos general manager John Elway wrote on Twitter. "We have high expectations for C.J. and are glad he's back!"

During a news conference on Tuesday, Anderson said money didn't factor in his decision to return to Denver.

"It wasn't about the money," Anderson said. "If it was about the money I would've chose Chicago, because they offered more."

It's a big keep for Elway, who has seen several key contributors walk out the door in free agency, including quarterback Brock Osweiler, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Danny Trevathan. Retaining a talented young player like Anderson ensures some continuity on offense in what will be a challenging title defense with a new starting quarterback. Anderson led the team in rushing last season with 720 yards and five touchdowns on 152 carries.

The signing doesn't come without risks. Anderson has had stretches in each of the past two seasons during which he looked like one of the conference's top backfield options, but he's yet to show consistency over a full season. Obviously, the Broncos believe Anderson has what it takes to put it together.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, still have a glaring hole in their backfield following the defection of Lamar Miller to Houston. With many of the top running back options off the board in free agency, Miami could be motivated to use an early-round pick on a rusher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
news

Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz headline inaugural class of Bengals Ring of Honor

The two inaugural members of the Bengals Ring of Honor are Paul Brown, Cincinnati's founder, first coach and first general manager, and Hall of Fame offensive lineman ﻿Anthony Munoz﻿.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.
news

Richard Sherman expects to wait until after NFL Draft to land a job

Cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ remains one of the top free agents left on the open market. Along with many of his fellow veterans, the Pro Bowler knows he's in waiting mode at this point in the NFL calendar.
news

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to visit with Jets

The 35-year-old journeyman spent last season with the New England Patriots, starting one game behind Cam Newton. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW