Denver Broncos make statement with victory over Patriots

There was no panic because the Broncos are finding out very quickly who they are. Before this season began, it seemed they would rely heavily on Manning and whatever he had left in his aging, battered body. It then became apparent that the defense would be the catalyst for this team's success, as their play helped secure five wins coming into this contest. Now, as the playoff race heats up, Denver is finding itself in that exciting place where everybody on the roster seems to understand what it takes for this team to keep winning.