Denver Broncos lean toward starting Chris Harris

Published: Sep 05, 2013 at 09:04 AM

The Denver Broncos are leaning toward starting Chris Harris in place of 12-time Pro Bowl defensive back Champ Bailey against the Baltimore Ravenson Thursday, NFL Media's Stacey Dales reported, per a source close to the team.

Harris, a third-year cornerback, started 12 games last season. Defensive back Tony Carter also will see a chunk of time when the Broncos are in their nickel defense.

While the Broncos' defensive backfield has some clarity, the offensive backfield is not as clear, Dales reported.

The Broncos remain mum on who will start at running back in the opener. Ronnie Hillman and rookie Montee Ball will split carries, but the team likely will utilize both backs for an entire series at a time, due to the tempo of its offense, which doesn't allow for constant substitutions.

The Broncos' backs will face a battered Ravens' defensive line. With defensive tackle Arthur Jones out with an illness and his backup, Brandon Williams, also out with a toe injury, the Ravens are expected to start Marcus Spears, a source told Dales. Spears would start alongside Haloti Ngata and Chris Canty on the defensive front.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andre Reed's life as a Hall of Fame receiver 

Buffalo Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed joins the show.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW