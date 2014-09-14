Around the NFL

Denver Broncos hold off feisty Kansas City Chiefs

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 01:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Chiefs put up a grand fight, but Alex Smith and friends couldn't seal the deal against Peyton Manning and the Broncos in Denver's 24-17 win over Kansas City. Our takeaways:

  1. The Chiefs took Denver to the brink with an edgy final drive that crumbled on the Denver 2 after Alex Smith's fourth-down pass to Dwayne Bowe fell incomplete with just 18 seconds left. Kansas City hung around all afternoon despite losing their offensive centerpiece, Jamaal Charles, to an ankle sprain.
  1. Smith did his best to keep the offense afloat, but the Chiefs -- despite Sunday's noble effort -- aren't built to keep pace with a fast-flowing offense like Denver's. Kansas City's issues peaked with a 19-play drive that ate more than 10 minutes out of the third quarter only to end with a botched field-goal attempt by Cairo Santos:
  1. Denver's offense was held in check, but Broncos running back Montee Ball put together some of his best work to date, piling up 60 yards on the ground and another 29 through the air. I wasn't thrilled with his Week 1 showing, but the second-year back showed quickness and moves against Kansas City's defense.
  1. After Charles departed, Knile Davis did an admirable job in his place, rumbling for 79 yards off 22 carries, reaching the end zone twice and giving the Chiefs life on the ground. The effort deserves credit considering that Davis gained his yardage behind a problematic offensive line.
  1. After scoring on all three of his second-quarter targets last week against the Colts, Broncos tight end Julius Thomas continued his success with yet another second-quarter touchdown. With Wes Welker out of the lineup, Thomas has been a go-to target for Manning, who also spread scoring passes out to Demaryius Thomas and Jacob Tamme.
  1. Denver's pass rush dialed up two sacks and five quarterback hits, but Smith's underrated scampering ability extended plays and kept drives alive. It would help if the Chiefs had spent the offseason improving the quarterback's cast of wideouts.
  1. Rough day for Kansas City: Along with Charles, the battered Chiefs also lost safety Eric Berry to an ankle sprain.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City. The Ravens agreed Monday to a three-year deal with fullback ﻿Patrick Ricard. Plus, the Giants added a RB, and a veteran QB returned to Buffalo.
news

Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal

Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots.
news

Ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins on joining Bengals: 'I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump'

New Bengals OT La'el Collins proclaimed to QB Joe Burrow that his new bodyguard is in town after signing a three-year deal.
news

Falcons fielding trade calls for longtime QB Matt Ryan

A decision on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta will come today. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Falcons have fielded trade calls the last few days centered around the former MVP QB.
news

Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
news

Bengals sign former Cowboys OT La'el Collins to three-year deal

Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20

Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW