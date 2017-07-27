Denver Broncos fueled by new edge after Super Bowl hangover

"Joe did a great job of keeping all the stuff we were successful with under Wade and, along with VJ, adding things that put a new-school print on Wade's defense," Talib said. "And the offense will definitely do more. Kubiak had a nice offense, but it was predicated off that run game, and we needed to get that going to set up play action. Mike McCoy can move the chains just by himself. You see a lot of Peyton Manning in him, really -- there's a lot of formation identification and motion and different formations in and of themselves. They'll have some fun out there."