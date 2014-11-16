Around the NFL

Denver Broncos expect Peyton Manning to play in 2015

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 01:38 AM

It sounds like Peyton Manning is eyeing 2015, and possibly beyond.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that the Broncos expect Manning to play at least one more year. The Broncos quarterback would be 39 heading into training camp with Denver next year.

As Rapoport noted, though, another Super Bowl win could be the only caveat to his decision. As a player in tune with his legacy, his goal has always been to exit the game holding all of the league's major passing records.

Manning's projected return would obviously have ripple effects throughout the league. His decision would likely impact the immediate futures of head coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Adam Gase, one of the hottest names in coaching at the moment.

It would also sink Denver one year deeper into what has been an obvious push to win a Super Bowl, delaying their eventual rebuild for another season.

At this point, this is welcome news for most football fans. Manning has been a joy to watch these past two seasons in Denver as he pilots one of the best offenses in league history.

