Denver Broncos' draft needs: Bradley Roby teams with Aqib Talib

The Broncos let Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie walk, released All-Pro Champ Bailey and are hoping starter Chris Harris is the same guy he was before he tore his ACL. Clearly they have some needs in their secondary. Even with the addition of Talib, I see them looking for a cornerback early in the draft. Ohio State product Bradley Roby is a solid option to line up opposite Talib. The explosive prospect had a couple rough games in 2013, but you could argue he's the most gifted corner in this year's group. If Roby's not available, TCU's Jason Verrett would also be a good fit. He lacks size (5-foot-9), but he's dripping with instincts and toughness, enabling him to line up over the slot or on the outside.