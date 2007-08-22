Denver Broncos bolster line with former Kansas City Chiefs tackle John Browning

Published: Aug 22, 2007 at 12:35 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos bolstered their defensive line Wednesday by signing free agent tackle John Browning, who spent his first 11 seasons in Kansas City.

Browning sat out last season with an assortment of injuries and is coming off back surgery.

He played every position along the defensive front, seeing action in 121 regular season games, including 96 starts for the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round out of West Virginia in 1996.

Coach Mike Shanahan said Browning is "another good player that brings competition at that position. I've watched John for a lot of years, always admired the way he played. He had a back problem in 2006, so he had surgery, and one of the reasons he's here is his back feels very good. And hopefully there's no setback and he can play like he did in 2005 when we were playing against him."

The Broncos needed a reinforcement after trading tackle Gerard Warren to Oakland this week and losing Ebenezer Ekuban to a torn Achilles' tendon over the weekend. Ekuban was the starter at right defensive end who moved inside on passing downs.

In 2005, Browning started 12 games and registered 35 tackles, two sacks and a career-high four pass breakups. For his career he has 27 1-2 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Defensive coordinator Jim Bates said he was impressed by Browning's first practice.

"He looked good. He plays with a lot of power. He's a strong, strong guy," Bates said. "I'm interesting in looking at the tape and seeing where he fits and giving him an opportunity."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 fantasy recap 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 5.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 5 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.