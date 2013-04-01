Denver Broncos: Best and worst draft picks

Maurice Clarett -- 2005 (No. 101)

Usually I am perfectly fine with taking a flyer on a chance. I've always been of the mind set that the St. Louis Rams should have let Marcus Dupree be the feature back in 1992, but what do I know? However, with Clarett, the Broncos spent a third-round pick on a guy who was out of shape, psychologically damaged from his time at Ohio State and on his way to not just the poorhouse, but the big house. I must admit, I admired his fight to enter the draft because he got shafted in Columbus, but there was nothing in either the tea leaves or the film room that suggested this guy was going to break out if given a chance. Especially since guys like Brandon Jacobs and Darren Sproles were still on the board. Imagine the Broncos with Sproles lighting up the board on special teams and third down. Dare to dream.

