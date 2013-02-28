Denver Broncos are sticking by young safety Rahim Moore

Published: Feb 28, 2013 at 07:31 AM

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos are sticking with young safety Rahim Moore.

Moore allowed Jacoby Jones' 70-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of regulation during the Broncos' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling double-overtime AFC championship game.

Offseason Forecast: Broncos

Broncos-130220-IL.jpg

Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Chris Wesseling is saddled with the Broncos. **More ...**

John Elway, vice president of Broncos football operations, and coach John Fox both say Moore made great progress last season and they have confidence he'll put the blunder behind him and make even greater strides in 2013.

With free agency looming and the draft approaching, the Broncos say they feel good about their safeties, including Quinton Carter, who is recovering from knee surgery and could push Moore for playing time in training camp.

"We anticipate both of them to come back even better," Fox said at the NFL combine last week.

Elway said Thursday on 104.3 FM The Fan radio station in Denver that there's no thought at team headquarters of moving Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey to safety next season, either.

As the AFC's top seed, owners of an NFL-best 11-game winning streak and odds-on favorite to win it all, the Broncos thought they'd be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. Instead, the Ravens parlayed their stunning comeback in Denver into winning the rings that Peyton Manning and Von Miller were so confident they'd be getting fitted for about now.

The business of 2013 beckons, however, and the Broncos are moving on.

While fans may salivate over the likes of free agents Ed Reed and Charles Woodson or any number of younger safeties about to hit the open market, the Broncos' brass continues to praise Moore for the progress he made last season and insist his wasn't the only costly mistake that hurt them in the playoffs.

Rosenthal: Top 85 free agents

This year's free-agent crop lacks star power, but provides immense depth. Gregg Rosenthal ranks available players. **More ...**

"Rahim had a great year," Elway said at the NFL combine. "The strides he made from his rookie year to this year were tremendous. We expect him to make those same strides and I think the bottom line is for him -- I haven't seen him since the last game, but once he gets back and around his teammates -- there are a lot of things in that game that caused it to end up the way it ended up. It wasn't one play that caused us to lose.

"I'm happy with him and I think I was really impressed with him and how he handled it after the game. He stood up and he took it, which to me showed a great amount of maturation on his part. I'm looking forward to him coming back and even having a better year next year."

Fox took just as much heat as Moore did over what happened next -- ordering Manning to take a knee so Denver could take its chances in overtime rather than trying to move into field goal range with three timeouts and 31 seconds to work with.

"Once the season is over or after the Super Bowl, I think the reality is that everybody is 0-0, or undefeated or however you want to put it," Fox said. "Any loss kind of sticks with you -- scars, I might say -- but you have to spit it out and get onto the next season and not let it linger and affect your preparation moving to the next season."

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Thanksgiving Day games set viewership record

An average viewership of 34.1 Million across all three Thanksgiving Day games is the highest average on record for the holiday tripleheader. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy playoff schedules + Week 13 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.