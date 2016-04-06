Denver Broncos add Jared Crick on 2-year, $4M deal

The team announced Wednesday it agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Jared Crick. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for $4 million.
The 26-year-old defensive lineman started 31 games over the past two seasons for Houston as a bookend to J.J. Watt. Crick spent his first two seasons in Houston under current Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and defensive line coach Bill Kollar, giving Denver an experienced replacement in the system after losing Malik Jackson in free agency.
Crick complied 81 tackles and 5.5 sacks in four seasons in Houston. He earned 27 quarterback hurries and 14 QB hits the past two seasons as a starter, per Pro Football Focus.
Adding Crick gives the Broncos a capable -- if not flashy -- starter opposite Derek Wolfe as Denver once again grooms its defensive line depth. Expect John Elway to snag another lineman later this month in a draft deep in talent along the defensive line.