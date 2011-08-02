Denver adds another D-lineman, signing ex-Patriot Warren

Published: Aug 02, 2011 at 06:09 PM

The Denver Broncos snatched up defensive tackle Ty Warren on Tuesday, a few days after the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder was released by the New England Patriots.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday night that Warren, 30, agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos.

According to The Post, Warren also visited the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs before deciding to accept Denver's offer.

Warren missed all of the 2010 season after sustaining a hip injury during the preseason. Before that he was a starter for the Patriots since 2004. He has 20.5 sacks, including a season-high 7.5 in 2006.

Warren will join a revamped Broncos defensive line under first-year Denver coach John Fox. The team also acquired defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and signed free agent defensive end Derrick Harvey, who previously played with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

