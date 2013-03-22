Dennis Roland stays with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals made another move to keep their playoff team intact, agreeing to a new contract on Friday with offensive tackle Dennis Roland.
The Bengals has signed eight of its players from last season who were eligible for unrestricted free agency.
Roland, a sixth-year player, has played in each of the Bengals' last 67 games, including first-round playoff losses to the Houston Texans each of the last two seasons. He often lines up as an extra tight end in running formations, providing another blocker.
