Dennis Roland stays with Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals made another move to keep their playoff team intact, agreeing to a new contract on Friday with offensive tackle Dennis Roland.

The Bengals has signed eight of its players from last season who were eligible for unrestricted free agency.

Roland, a sixth-year player, has played in each of the Bengals' last 67 games, including first-round playoff losses to the Houston Texans each of the last two seasons. He often lines up as an extra tight end in running formations, providing another blocker.

