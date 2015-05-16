Dennis Pitta 'optimistic' about comeback with Ravens

Seven months removed from his second hip dislocation and fracture in two seasons, the Ravens tight end remains "optimistic" about playing in 2015.
"I feel good. But obviously it's a process," Pitta told the team's official website. "I have an idea in mind of where I'd like to be in a couple months, but at the same time you don't know. I know what it felt like to do this (rehab) one time. I've never known what it felt like to do it twice."
After emerging as one of the AFC's better pass-catching tight ends in 2012, Pitta has played in just seven games since. Set to turn 30 next month, he's no longer counted on as a core member of this offense, with coach John Harbaugh saying only that Pitta "has a chance" to return. With the veteran's $4 million salary fully guaranteed for 2015, the Ravens will give him time to make it back.
Baltimore covered its bases in the draft, though, trading up to select Maxx Williams in the second round. The rookie is likely to team with Crockett Gillmore on two tight end sets if Pitta doesn't return in time to shake up the depth chart.
"I knew I would make an attempt to come back," Pitta said. "This is what I love to do. Injuries are part of this game and you have to try to overcome them the best you can. You always want to leave this game on your own terms."
