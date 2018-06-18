Dennis Green to be inducted into Vikings Ring of Honor

"Dennis Green's impact on the Minnesota Vikings, and really the entire NFL, is still felt to this day," owner/president Mark Wilf said in a statement, via the Vikings' official website. "In addition to being widely regarded as one of the NFL's top coaches, Denny was also known as a great mentor and leader by all who had the fortune of being in his presence. We're extremely honored to forever memorialize Denny and his family in the Vikings Ring of Honor and we're looking forward to the induction in September."