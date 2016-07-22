Dennis Green, ex-Vikings, Cardinals coach, dies at 67

"He was my wide receiver coach for so many years and we stayed friends over the years also. So I'm real saddened by it," Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice said from the American Century Championship. "He really did a lot for my career, because he was one of those coaches that never let me get complacent and he never let me felt like I had arrived. ... He was the type of coach that really influenced me throughout my career. ... He was more than a coach. He as almost like, you know, my best friend. Someone I could always depend on, someone -- even I was having some difficult times -- he had something positive to say to get me going."