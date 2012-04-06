Dennis Allen hasn't talked to Gregg Williams since suspension

In the audio, Williams is heard urging Saints players to inflict harm on several 49ers, including quarterback Alex Smith, running back Frank Gore, and wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams. It's unknown if the NFL had this audio during its investigation of the Saints' "bounty" program. The league declined comment to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on whether the audio recording in the original Yahoo! Sports story on audio or any other information in the article was evidence it previously had or if it was new.