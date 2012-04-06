Dennis Allen hasn't talked to Gregg Williams since suspension

Published: Apr 06, 2012 at 03:52 AM

Anyone expecting new Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen, who was a part of Gregg Williams' defensive staff for the New Orleans Saints, to come out and publicly comment on his ex-boss' fiery speech prior to a January playoff game can keep on waiting: Allen isn't talking.

Allen did not have a reaction to the Thursday release of the audio from Williams' speech the night before the Saints took on the San Francisco 49ers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Instead, Allen would like to those locker room conversations "in house" and would prefer to "move on (and) focus on our offseason program and meeting with the players this week."

Allen also told the Chronicle that he has not spoken to Williams since he was suspended indefinitely by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for orchestrating the Saints' "bounty" program from 2009 to 2011.

In the audio, Williams is heard urging Saints players to inflict harm on several 49ers, including quarterback Alex Smith, running back Frank Gore, and wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams. It's unknown if the NFL had this audio during its investigation of the Saints' "bounty" program. The league declined comment to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on whether the audio recording in the original Yahoo! Sports story on audio or any other information in the article was evidence it previously had or if it was new.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: Trend to monitor, impact of Ravens' injuries and favorite projections

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals two of her favorite projections for Week 1. Plus, she delves into a league-wide trend and the impact of the Ravens' injuries on projected win totals.
news

Five NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in Week 1; why T.J. Watt is worth $112 million

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights the five rookies he can't wait to watch in Week 1. Plus, analysis on T.J. Watt's record-setting contract, Larry Fitzgerald's league-changing impact and Baltimore's injury-riddled backfield.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2021 NFL season

The full injury reports for each Week 1 game of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW