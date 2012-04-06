Dennis Allen hasn't talked to Gregg Williams since suspension

Anyone expecting new Oakland Raiders head coach Dennis Allen, who was a part of Gregg Williams' defensive staff for the New Orleans Saints, to come out and publicly comment on his ex-boss' fiery speech prior to a January playoff game can keep on waiting: Allen isn't talking.
Allen did not have a reaction to the Thursday release of the audio from Williams' speech the night before the Saints took on the San Francisco 49ers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Instead, Allen would like to those locker room conversations "in house" and would prefer to "move on (and) focus on our offseason program and meeting with the players this week."
Allen also told the Chronicle that he has not spoken to Williams since he was suspended indefinitely by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for orchestrating the Saints' "bounty" program from 2009 to 2011.
In the audio, Williams is heard urging Saints players to inflict harm on several 49ers, including quarterback Alex Smith, running back Frank Gore, and wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams. It's unknown if the NFL had this audio during its investigation of the Saints' "bounty" program. The league declined comment to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on whether the audio recording in the original Yahoo! Sports story on audio or any other information in the article was evidence it previously had or if it was new.