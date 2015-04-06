Around the NFL

Denarius Moore signs one-year deal with Bengals

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 06:50 AM

Denarius Moore has found a new home.

The former Oakland Raiders wideout has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Monday. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Moore will join the Bengals on a one-year contract.

Moore, 26, gives the Bengals another deep threat who will add depth to a unit that includes A.J. Green, Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Jones missed all of last season with ankle and foot injuries. Moore re-connects with Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, who coached the wideout during his most productive seasons in Oakland.

Moore has the speed to be a playmaker, but fell out of favor during his final season in Oakland. He saw his playing time slashed and finished with just 12 catches for 115 yards and zero touchdowns. Moore's best season came in 2012, when he had 51 receptions for 741 yards and seven scores.

