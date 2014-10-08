Denarius Moore gets clean slate, Raiders' Sparano says

When Dennis Allen was running the Oakland Raiders, his most physically gifted wide receiver spent a hefty portion of the past two seasons in the doghouse.
Now that Tony Sparano has taken over on an interim basis, Denarius Moore will be given a clean slate with the coaching staff.
Sparano said he will use his eye to evaluate Moore, who was a healthy scratch in Week 4 after dropping a crucial late-game pass that Vince Wilfork intercepted in a close Week 3 loss in New England.
Now that Kenbrell Thompkins and Vincent Brown have been added to the Raiders wide receiver corps, there appears to be an open competition for spots behind James Jones, who has easily been Derek Carr's most effective target this season.
When Moore is out of the lineup, the Oakland receivers have a noticeable lack of speed and struggle to separate from cornerbacks down the field. As long as his effort is up to Sparano's expectation level, Moore should have plenty of opportunity to climb the depth chart in the next couple of weeks.
