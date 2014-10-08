Around the NFL

Denarius Moore gets clean slate, Raiders' Sparano says

Published: Oct 08, 2014 at 02:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When Dennis Allen was running the Oakland Raiders, his most physically gifted wide receiver spent a hefty portion of the past two seasons in the doghouse.

Now that Tony Sparano has taken over on an interim basis, Denarius Moore will be given a clean slate with the coaching staff.

Sparano said he will use his eye to evaluate Moore, who was a healthy scratch in Week 4 after dropping a crucial late-game pass that Vince Wilfork intercepted in a close Week 3 loss in New England.

Now that Kenbrell Thompkins and Vincent Brown have been added to the Raiders wide receiver corps, there appears to be an open competition for spots behind James Jones, who has easily been Derek Carr's most effective target this season.

When Moore is out of the lineup, the Oakland receivers have a noticeable lack of speed and struggle to separate from cornerbacks down the field. As long as his effort is up to Sparano's expectation level, Moore should have plenty of opportunity to climb the depth chart in the next couple of weeks.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 disappointments and breaks down the surprising NFC East. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

news

Kareem Hunt on Browns future: 'I was born and raised here. I'd love to finish my career here'

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is entering a contract year and prefers to stay with the team long term. "I was born and raised here," the 26-year old RB said Thursday. "I'd love to finish my career here."

news

Titans LB Bud Dupree says confidence is 'at a different level now' heading into Year 2 in Tennessee

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year with Tennessee, and he believes that will allow him to take his game to a "different level."

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100K, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000, and the team will lose two 2023 organized team activity practices because of too much contact in practice this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW