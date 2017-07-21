Denard Robinson works out for Dallas Cowboys

Shoelace took a meeting in the Lone Star State this week.
The Michigan standout found moderate success as a running back with Jacksonville after playing quarterback throughout college. In four years in Duval, Robinson rushed for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns. The tailback led the Jaguars in yards from scrimmage (706) in 2015.
Behind Ezekiel Elliott on the depth chart in Dallas are Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and rookie Jahad Thomas. Slater added that the Cowboys are still looking for a back to replace Lance Dunbar, who signed with the Rams this offseason.