Denard Robinson on 'NFL AM'; Luke Joeckel on the field

Published: Mar 07, 2013 at 07:31 PM

Michigan's Denard Robinson describes the unique NFL draft journey he faces as a star college quarterback-turned-wide receiver prospect on today's "NFL AM." Plus all the latest NFL news and analysis: Get a head start on the weekend's football talk beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

Schein: Nine riskiest free agents

The money will start flying around when free agency starts Tuesday. Adam Schein provides teams with a list of guys to avoid. More

» Luke Joeckel, the offensive tackle projected by many experts as the No. 1 pick in April's 2013 NFL Draft, will work out for NFL scouts today at Texas A&M's pro day. Check out the highlights and instant analysis on NFL Network's "Path To The Draft" at 6 p.m. ET. And check out NFL.com's complete pro-day coverage here.

» With the start of free agency just days away, take a big-picture look at who's available, who ranks best by position, and who's generating the most buzz.

» Elliot Harrison goes division by division to catalog teams' free-agent needs. Today: The AFC West and NFC West.

» Ian Rapoport brings up five things we should be talking about but aren't, including the Oakland Raiders' quarterback situation.

» NFL Evolution reports that former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie thinks scientific advancements in concussion prevention can aid his attempt at an NFL comeback.

Brandt: Pressure-packed pro days

Which prospects face the most pressure on their pro days? Gil Brandt picks a handful, including a high-profile QB. More ...

» "NFL Total Access" continues its "State of the Franchise" series, with defensive end Osi Umenyiora joining us in studio for a look at the New York Giants. Tune to NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET.

» Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what all 32 NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.

» Bucky Brooks offers a scout's take on Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib.

» Happy birthday to New York Giants defender Mathias Kiwanuka and Dallas Cowboys defender Marcus Spears, who both turn 30 on Friday.

