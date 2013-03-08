Denard Robinson on 'NFL AM'; Luke Joeckel on the field

Michigan's Denard Robinson describes the unique NFL draft journey he faces as a star college quarterback-turned-wide receiver prospect on today's "NFL AM." Plus all the latest NFL news and analysis: Get a head start on the weekend's football talk beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Luke Joeckel, the offensive tackle projected by many experts as the No. 1 pick in April's 2013 NFL Draft, will work out for NFL scouts today at Texas A&M's pro day. Check out the highlights and instant analysis on NFL Network's "Path To The Draft" at 6 p.m. ET. And check out NFL.com's complete pro-day coverage here.
» With the start of free agency just days away, take a big-picture look at who's available, who ranks best by position, and who's generating the most buzz.
» Elliot Harrison goes division by division to catalog teams' free-agent needs. Today: The AFC West and NFC West.
» Ian Rapoport brings up five things we should be talking about but aren't, including the Oakland Raiders' quarterback situation.
» NFL Evolution reports that former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie thinks scientific advancements in concussion prevention can aid his attempt at an NFL comeback.
» "NFL Total Access" continues its "State of the Franchise" series, with defensive end Osi Umenyiora joining us in studio for a look at the New York Giants. Tune to NFL Network at 7 p.m. ET.
» Bucky Brooks offers a scout's take on Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib.
