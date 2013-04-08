Denard Robinson gets 'positive' news about nerve injury

At the post-combine medical re-check, the feeling was back in Robinson's fingers. There are no long-term ramifications for the nerve to fully regenerate and -- given the proper time -- it completely should heal. Doctors believe eventually they won't be able to detect that the injury happened in the first place. When they re-tested the nerve, it came back firing. A strength test revealed he now has twice the strength in his right hand from when he was examined at the combine.