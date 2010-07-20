Demoff: No reason to be nervous about Bradford negotiations

Published: Jul 20, 2010 at 01:02 PM

The St. Louis Rams just opened contract negotiations with Sam Bradford's agent last week, but team official Kevin Demoff said Tuesday that fans shouldn't be concerned about the ability to sign the No. 1 overall draft pick.

"I don't think there's any reason to be nervous," Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer, told WXOS-FM in St. Louis. "These deals are complex. They take twists and turns up until the end, but it's a deadline league."

Demoff stated that he would like Bradford to report by the start of training camp July 28. However, a team source told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday that a deal with the rookie quarterback isn't expected to come soon.

Some have speculated that Bradford could receive up to $50 million in guaranteed money -- a significant bump from the $41.7 million that last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Matthew Stafford, was given by the Detroit Lions.

Demoff, who's handling negotiations with agent Tom Condon, tried to put the task ahead in perspective.

"Nobody is being absurd," Demoff said. "Everything is within reason. But there are some points to iron out and some feelings we both have on the way this wants to go. Those aren't necessarily public discussions. The goal is to come to an end product that makes sense for both sides, and I think we'll do that.

"I think there have been so many quarterbacks that have been drafted No. 1 overall, that this is not a unique situation by any stretch of the imagination," Demoff added. "... You try to piece together what you like and some of the changes you'd like to make maybe in the language or different spots. But this isn't Mideast peace or putting a cap on an oil well. This is essentially trying to figure out the right number and trying to create a contract that lives for a long time. A lot changes in that time period, and you want a deal that both sides don't wake up after a couple years and say, for better or worse, 'We don't like this.'"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic albeit vague update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
news

Cleveland Browns' defense hounding hyped offense with upgraded cast of 'dynamic playmakers'

Cleveland's offense carries great expectations into the 2021 NFL season, but Jim Trotter says the upgraded defense is making life hell for Baker Mayfield and Co. at Browns training camp. And this has Myles Garrett thinking big: "Go to the playoffs and make a run."
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a soft-tissue leg issue.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW