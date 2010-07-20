Demoff: No reason to be nervous about Bradford negotiations

"I think there have been so many quarterbacks that have been drafted No. 1 overall, that this is not a unique situation by any stretch of the imagination," Demoff added. "... You try to piece together what you like and some of the changes you'd like to make maybe in the language or different spots. But this isn't Mideast peace or putting a cap on an oil well. This is essentially trying to figure out the right number and trying to create a contract that lives for a long time. A lot changes in that time period, and you want a deal that both sides don't wake up after a couple years and say, for better or worse, 'We don't like this.'"