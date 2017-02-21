Around the NFL

DeMeco Ryans named to Niners' coaching staff

Published: Feb 21, 2017 at 09:21 AM

As the Niners continue to work feverishly to catch up with the rest of the league on offseason activities, Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff is taking shape.

San Francisco announced the addition of seven new assistants to the staff: John Benton (offensive line), Daniel Bullocks (assistant defensive backs), Michael Clay (strength and conditioning assistant), Stan Kwan (assistant special teams), Vince Oghobaase (assistant defensive line), Adam Stenavich (assistant offensive line) and DeMeco Ryans (defensive quality control).

The standout from that list is Ryans, who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles before spending 2016 out of football. Ryans' career included a hot start in Houston from 2006-2009, a stretch during which he was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (2006), first-team All-Pro (2007) and twice named to the Pro Bowl (2007, 2009).

From there, Ryans went to Philadelphia, where he was effective in his first two seasons as an Eagle but saw his production drop off in 2014 and 2015, with much of the blame due to age and injuries. Ryans was cut in February of 2016 after a switch to the 4-3 left one less inside linebacker position available.

Ryans finished with 735 solo tackles, 13.5 sacks, 44 passes defense, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Ryans' addition to Shanahan's staff is the former linebacker's first foray into coaching. He'll coach under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was snagged by Shanahan away from Los Angeles, where Saleh was headed to serve as linebackers coach under new Chargers DC Gus Bradley.

Another interesting name on the list is strength and conditioning coach Michael Clay, who was a holdover from previous head coach Chip Kelly's staff. Clay spent 2015 as the Niners' assistant special teams coach and moves into his new role under Shanahan, while Kwan fills Clay's previous position.

Clay played under Kelly at the University of Oregon from 2009-2012, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and joined the Eagles as a defensive quality control coach in 2014 before moving to special teams assistant in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.
news

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to draw interest from Raiders

Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW