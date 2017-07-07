Demaryius Thomas weighs in on Broncos' QB battle

When training camps open at the end of July, the battle for jobs will heat up.
One of the most interesting battles this offseason will be the quarterback duel in Denver, where incumbent Trevor Siemian will take on 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.
It's a competition that could stretch deep into training camp and the preseason. But if receiver Demaryius Thomas has his way, the situation will sort itself out rather quickly.
Thomas said Friday at his football camp in Denver that he'd like the quarterback competition decided "about a week and a half into camp. Before we go to San Francisco," per Mike Klis of KUSA-TV.
Thomas glowed about both QBs, specifically noting Lynch's improvement throughout workouts.
"Trevor's been speaking up more than Paxton," Thomas said. "You know, Paxton's still young, and Trevor played a lot more last year. They both had their up and down days. I remember, Trevor's been pretty cool the whole time, everybody has their days. Then the first couple weeks, you see Paxton -- people were talking about it -- but then the last couple of weeks where he was just out there lighting it up. It was like, 'Ooh, where did that come from?' It's going to be good competition. I'm excited about it."
Thomas added that the Broncos receivers, quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs would hold a private passing camp in Los Angeles in about a week, per Klis. Presumably, Thomas hopes the work will help propel the QB battle into camp.
The receiver's desires on a quarterback battle won't force Vance Joseph and the coaching staff to decide before one shines over the other -- odds are greater that the coaches would use the practices versus the 49ers to help inform their decision afterward. But you can understand why Thomas might want to know sooner rather than later who will be throwing him passes when the season kicks off.