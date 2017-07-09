Demaryius Thomas: I've got a couple good years left

What's peculiar, though, is that he'd give himself just a couple of good years left. Yes, his touchdown total has declined in each season since 2013, but that number dropped by only one score between 2015 and 2016, in which he played alongside a carousel of Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. He still caught 90 passes and finished at 1,083 yards in 2016 despite the uncertainty under center (and in the backfield, and along the offensive line) and hip problem. To put a small cap on a finite future doesn't exactly inspire confidence, although Thomas could also be the type who wants to retire with relatively good health still intact.