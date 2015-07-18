Demaryius aiming for NFL's receiving yardage mark

Now that he's being paid like one of the top wideouts in the NFL, Demaryius Thomas hopes to reward the Denver Broncos with a season fit for the history books.
"I want to lead the league in yards, touchdowns, basically about everything a receiver can do," Thomas told reporters during his Friday press conference, per The Denver Post. "I kind of want to break the NFL record in yards. There's big plays to be made (in this offense)."
The league's single-season mark for receiving yards is currently owned by Detroit's Calvin Johnson, who piled up 1,964 yards in 2012. Thomas put up a personal best of 1,619 yards last year -- second overall in 2014 -- but insists he would have snapped the record "if the first few games weren't bad."
Passing and receiving records will continue to fall as the NFL leans more heavily each season on diverse air attacks.
As for Thomas, he's a candidate to break the yardage mark this fall under two conditions: (1) Peyton Manning looks like the passer he was before his play down the stretch was sabotaged by a torn right quad and (2) coach Gary Kubiak's scheme allows for such aerial fireworks. It's likely the offense leans more heavily on the run than at any time during Manning's tenure in Denver.
