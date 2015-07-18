Around the NFL

Demaryius aiming for NFL's receiving yardage mark

Published: Jul 18, 2015 at 04:36 AM
Marc Sessler

Now that he's being paid like one of the top wideouts in the NFL, Demaryius Thomas hopes to reward the Denver Broncos with a season fit for the history books.

"I want to lead the league in yards, touchdowns, basically about everything a receiver can do," Thomas told reporters during his Friday press conference, per The Denver Post. "I kind of want to break the NFL record in yards. There's big plays to be made (in this offense)."

The league's single-season mark for receiving yards is currently owned by Detroit's Calvin Johnson, who piled up 1,964 yards in 2012. Thomas put up a personal best of 1,619 yards last year -- second overall in 2014 -- but insists he would have snapped the record "if the first few games weren't bad."

Thomas was held to 48, 62 and 31 yards over the first three weeks of the campaign before dropping 226 yards on the Cardinals in Week 4. With 10 games of 100-plus yards last autumn, Thomas finished second historically in that category behind only Michael Irvin (11 in 1995) and Megatron (11 in 2012).

Passing and receiving records will continue to fall as the NFL leans more heavily each season on diverse air attacks.

As for Thomas, he's a candidate to break the yardage mark this fall under two conditions: (1) Peyton Manning looks like the passer he was before his play down the stretch was sabotaged by a torn right quad and (2) coach Gary Kubiak's scheme allows for such aerial fireworks. It's likely the offense leans more heavily on the run than at any time during Manning's tenure in Denver.

