DeMarcus Ware to undergo surgery on broken arm

Star pass rusher DeMarcus Ware suffered an ulna fracture near his elbow, coach Gary Kubiak revealed after the game. Ware is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss four to five weeks, Kubiak added Monday.
Ware had split a sack with Von Miller earlier in the game, thrusting him into sole possession of ninth place in NFL history with 136.5 career sacks. He now has 19.5 quarterback takedowns in 28 regular-season games with the Broncos.
Fortunately for defensive boss Wade Phillips, he has acquired enough depth to withstand an extended absence from the nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Shaq Barrett and 2015 first-round draft pick Shane Ray are two of the league's most productive substitute edge rushers, and Dekoda Watson was a preseason sensation last month.