DeMarcus Ware, Sean Lee control Cowboys' defensive destiny

"My top concern is being out here and being a better football player," said Lee, who had 58 tackles in the six games he played in 2012. "I'm excited to play this defense. It gives me opportunities to make plays. Some of the situations, I've been in before. Some are brand new. I have to take advantage of this camp. We did a good job of improving in the spring, but we have a long way to go. We're working on being a consistent defense. That's something we haven't been."