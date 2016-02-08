DeMarcus Ware says he has 'a lot of gas in the tank'

The pass rusher is one of the best defensive players of his generation, and now he gets to add a Super Bowl ring to an envious resume after the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers. This was a huge performance by Ware, who finished with two sacks, four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. He combined with Von Miller for 4.5 sacks and six hits of Cam Newton.
It was a sweet victory for a player who dealt with his share of bitter disappointments in his time with both the Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.
Ware will be 34 by the time next season begins, and is entering the final year of his contract in 2016. We asked if Sunday's events could play a role in his future as he looks ahead in his life and career.
"I got a lot of gas in the tank," he replied. "Von was the one that added the gas to the fire for me, so that's why I'm playing the way I'm playing right now. I don't think about retiring. God still wants me to play, that's why I'm still doing what I'm doing.
"When I start bringing the cane out, you guys make sure that you tell me, 'DeMarcus, it's time to hang the cleats up.'"
Ware is currently ranked 11th in league history with 134.5 sacks. With one more representative season, he could be in the top five. Bottom line: Sunday's victory and the role Ware played in the result all but stamps his ticket to Canton ... regardless of how much longer he plays.