DeMarcus Ware restructures contract with Broncos

Ware received $2 million to sign, per Rapoport, with a chance to make up his entire $10 million salary based on incentives.
The restructured deal reflects the team's new vision of Ware as a third-down edge rusher in 2016.
Limiting Ware to a situational role in his 12th season makes sense. The Broncos have quality depth at the position in 2015 first-round pick Shane Ray and third-year riser Shaquil Barrett.
Just as importantly, playing fewer snaps will help Ware stay healthy after a lingering back injury sapped his effectiveness for stretches in the second of the 2015 season.
Although he turns 34 years old at the start of training camp, Ware can still be a major factor in high-leverage situations, as evidenced by his torrid postseason run that featured 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits and 11 QB hurries in three games.
As long as Ware and Von Miller avoid serious injury, Wade Phillips' pass rush figures to remain the league's fiercest this season.