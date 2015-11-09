DeMarcus Ware could miss up to a month with hurt back

The back injury that sidelined DeMarcus Ware on Sunday is expected to cost the Broncos' star outside linebacker more time.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Ware aggravated the back injury that caused him to miss a game earlier in the year and is expected to miss two to four weeks, according to a source informed of the situation.
Ware has played at an All-Pro level when his body has allowed it this season. The 11th-year veteran leads the Broncos with 6.5 sacks and pairs with Von Miller to form arguably football's best 1-2 pass-rushing duo.
Shaq Barrett is the likely candidate to step into Ware's role until the veteran can return. Barrett has been a difference-maker in limited action, collecting 3.5 sacks with three forced fumbles.