DeMarcus Ware (back) expected to miss two weeks

Denver Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware was carted to the locker room Sunday after just 23 snaps due to a back injury. He'll miss more time.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ware's injury has been described as a strain and he's expected miss about two weeks, per source who has spoken to the player.
With the Broncos' bye week coming after their tilt next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Ware could miss just one game.
Ware has been a lights-out pass rusher this season in Wade Phillips' defense. The outside linebacker compiled 4.5 sacks, which currently puts him tied for third in the NFL. The 33-year-old looked rejuvenated and has been a major reason the Broncos boast the top defense in the NFL.
The two-headed monster of Ware and Von Miller seemed to meet at the quarterback nearly every time a quarterback dropped back through the first four weeks -- or at least it sure felt like they did.