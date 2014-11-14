Around the NFL

Demarcus Lawrence leads Week 11 snap report

Nov 14, 2014
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL has been churning out snap reports each week to highlight trends in playing time.

Below is a list of players catching our eye for telling snap counts. Let's find out which players' arrows are pointing up -- and which are trending down.

Demarcus Lawrence / Anthony Hitchens, Cowboys: We've been waiting for Dallas' defense to cripple under the weight of so many injuries, but that hasn't been the case. The Cowboys can thank a pair of rookies for the shutdown performance against the Jaguars. Second-rounder Lawrence played roughly 60 percent of the snaps, showing against the pass as well as the run in his second game back from injury. Fourth-rounder Hitchens filled in admirably for Rolando McClain at middle linebacker, stuffing the run for a second straight week.

Lawrence's role will continue to grow. Hitchens' playing time hinges on McClain's health.

Jaiquawn Jarrett, Jets: The Jets brass loved Jarrett coming out of Temple but lost out when the Eagles reached for him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After proving to be a bust in Philadelphia, Jarrett landed on Rex Ryan's squad as a backup and special teamer. Following hotshot rookie Calvin Pryor's benching, Jarrett was the player of the game in the upset victory over the Steelers. You don't often see safeties with a box score featuring a sack, a fumble recovery, a pair of interceptions and 10 tackles. Jarrett's Week 10 grade was the third-highest Pro Football Focus has ever awarded a safety. He's earned a longer look.

Anthony Levine, Ravens: Hurting for starting-caliber coverage specialists after losing Jimmy Smith to a season-ending foot injury, the Ravens shifted journeyman safety Levine to cornerback. The initial results were promising, as Levine played press coverage and won his battles with Titans wide receivers, playing 40 of 58 snaps. He's going to have a major role going forward.

Barkevious Mingo, Browns: Drafted at No. 5 overall in 2013, the former LSU star was billed as a lightning-quick edge-rusher. A year and a half into his career, Mingo has been limited to a coverage specialist role behind Paul Kruger and Jabaal Sheard. Playing through a shoulder injury, Mingo has managed just one sack in eight games this season.

Avery Williamson, Titans: The small-market Titans will be featured on *Monday Night Football* this week for the first time in two years. While the offense is the NFL's lowest-scoring, the defense at least offers a few interesting young players. One of them is Williamson, a fifth-round rookie who has impressed since taking over as a starting inside linebacker a month ago.

