Demarcus Lawrence leads Week 11 snap report

Jaiquawn Jarrett, Jets: The Jets brass loved Jarrett coming out of Temple but lost out when the Eagles reached for him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After proving to be a bust in Philadelphia, Jarrett landed on Rex Ryan's squad as a backup and special teamer. Following hotshot rookie Calvin Pryor's benching, Jarrett was the player of the game in the upset victory over the Steelers. You don't often see safeties with a box score featuring a sack, a fumble recovery, a pair of interceptions and 10 tackles. Jarrett's Week 10 grade was the third-highest Pro Football Focus has ever awarded a safety. He's earned a longer look.