Demarcus Lawrence: Jalen Hurts 'hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is'

Demarcus Lawrence doesn't want to hear the name Jalen Hurts. At least not until Sunday night, anyway.

That's when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off in what should be a terrific battle and a huge early tilt toward determining the surprisingly good NFC East race.

But when Lawrence had a battery of Hurts questions hurled at him on Thursday, the ninth-year pro let it be known how he felt about throwing back bouquets at his rival's quarterback.

Asked if Hurts is playing better, Lawrence said, via The Athletic: "Has he played us? All right. All you need to write is (that) he hasn't played the Cowboys yet, so we don't know how good he is."

Lawrence did later call Hurts "a good QB" and praised the Eagles' offense in general, saying it arguably would be the best unit the Cowboys' defense has faced so far this season.

"They do have a pretty good offense," Lawrence said. "They (have) got a good WR corps, good QB, good O-line, so they're well-rounded."

Even so, it came with a caveat.

"But also, 'we 'Dem Boys,' " Lawrence said, per The Dallas Morning News. "Remember that. Don't worry about it. Y'all will see it on Sunday."

Hurts' numbers so far this season are up virtually across the board for the 5-0 Eagles. In 15 starts in 2021, Hurts completed 61.3% of his passes, averaged 7.3 yards per attempt and 209.6 pass yards per game. In five games this season, Hurts is completing 67.9% of his passes and averaging 8.5 yards per attempt and 271.8 pass yards per game.

And even though his rushing average is down a bit from 2021, Hurts already has more rushing scores (six) than games played this season. He ran for 10 TDs last season.

Yet Lawrence doesn't believe Hurts is suddenly an unstoppable force free of weaknesses.

"I think (Hurts) knows his system better," Lawrence said. "I think he's making better reads and stuff like that. But I think there are still areas that he struggles in, so just attack (those) areas."