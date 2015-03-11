DeMarco Murray visiting Eagles on Thursday

DeMarco Murray is raising the stakes in his game of contract chicken with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The free-agent running back is visiting the division-rivalEagles on Thursday, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of Murray's plans.
It's confirmation that Chip Kelly's squad is serious about adding Murray despite locking up early-down hammerRyan Mathews on Wednesday.
To this point, per Rapoport, the Raiders have made the highest offer. Teams showing real interested in Murray doesn't end there, though. The Jaguars "have long been working" on getting a deal done with the running back, while Rapoport has noted the Cowboys have been "waiting if anyone shows real interest before they decide to pop in and make a final push."
Stationed in Philadelphia, NFL Media's Albert Breer adds that there is a sense among interested clubs that Murray's preference is to stay in Dallas while using competition to drive up his price tag.
If that theory holds water, Kelly will have to sell Murray on a scheme suited to his north-south running style and a sports science program with the potential to extend his career following the toil of an NFL-high 497 touches last season.
Murray is already being heavily recruited by former Oklahoma teammate Sam Bradford, who just arrived in Philadelphia:
Mathews, who is in the Eagles building on Thursday morning, has yet to sign his contract. It sets up a fascinating Thursday where two running backs are angling for one spot in Philadelphia.
