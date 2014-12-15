Around the NFL

DeMarco Murray undergoes surgery on left hand

Published: Dec 15, 2014 at 07:56 AM

Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray suffered a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's win over the Eagles and will undergo surgery on Monday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told a local radio station that Murray had injured his hand and would undergo surgery. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Murray has a good chance to play this week against the Colts, according to a team source.

"Obviously, DeMarco Murray has a broken bone in his hand," Jones told KRLD-FM. "At the same time, he hasn't been ruled out. It's not something that if it responds well after surgery today, that he can't come back and play this weekend. It's probably a tough expectation to think that he can, but we'll see."

According to the team's official website, the injury is to Murray's left hand and occurred late in the fourth quarter. He underwent X-rays immediately after the game. A team source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Murray broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, the bone that runs from his wrist to his fourth finger.

Murray has been the heart of the Cowboys' offense this season. He had 31 carries against the Eagleson Sunday, one week after getting 41 total touches in a win against the Bears. For the season, Murray has carried the ball 351 times for 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns.

If Murray can't play against the Colts, Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbar will step into bigger roles for an offense that has relied heavily on the run all season. Jones indicated that Randle will be the primary ball carrier if Murray is sidelined.

"I have a lot of confidence that Joseph Randle would step up and play big for us," he said. "Anytime that he's had a chance to run the ball this year -- which maybe hasn't been enough -- he's been very successful."

Randle has averaged 7.0 yards per carry on 34 rushes this season.

