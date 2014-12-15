DeMarco Murray undergoes surgery on left hand

Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray suffered a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's win over the Eagles and will undergo surgery on Monday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett confirmed.
"Obviously, DeMarco Murray has a broken bone in his hand," Jones told KRLD-FM. "At the same time, he hasn't been ruled out. It's not something that if it responds well after surgery today, that he can't come back and play this weekend. It's probably a tough expectation to think that he can, but we'll see."
According to the team's official website, the injury is to Murray's left hand and occurred late in the fourth quarter. He underwent X-rays immediately after the game. A team source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Murray broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, the bone that runs from his wrist to his fourth finger.
If Murray can't play against the Colts, Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbar will step into bigger roles for an offense that has relied heavily on the run all season. Jones indicated that Randle will be the primary ball carrier if Murray is sidelined.
"I have a lot of confidence that Joseph Randle would step up and play big for us," he said. "Anytime that he's had a chance to run the ball this year -- which maybe hasn't been enough -- he's been very successful."
Randle has averaged 7.0 yards per carry on 34 rushes this season.
