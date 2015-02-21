DeMarco Murray's role will diminish if he re-signs

DeMarco Murray might not be back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. If he returns, expect his workload to be relaxed.
"I don't think we would go into a season now with Murray thinking that he was going to have the load that he had last year," Jones said Saturday in Indianapolis, according to ESPNDallas.com. "I don't believe we would."
Tony Romo had one of his best statistical seasons in 2014, but the Cowboys offense was powered by Murray's legs. The running back managed to avoid significant injury -- a rarity in his career -- and piled up 392 carries for 1,845 yards, both league highs. He added 57 receptions to go with 48 additional touches in two playoff games.
The workload took a toll. Murray lacked his usual burst by the season's final month and suffered a hand injury that required minor surgery.
"Murray is such a warrior and Murray is such a horse, he'd actually get upset if you took him out of the game," Jones said. "But it was (not) the thing to do for Murray to let those guys have more touches. Now, why did we go along with it? We just happened to be doing you know what? Winning. We were very successful so it's hard to make that change."
A cynic could suggest the Cowboys were willing to overwork Murray because they knew they wouldn't be re-signing him in the offseason. If Murray walks out of Dallas without a fight, the theory gains more credence.
