DeMarco Murray raves about Marcus Mariota's talent

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 08:37 AM
Chris Wesseling

Marcus Mariota's most impressive attribute through one NFL season has been the nonchalant recognition by teammates and coaches that the Tennessee Titans already boast a bona fide franchise quarterback and special talent as the face of the organization.

Appearing on Friday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live with Charley Casserly and Rhett Lewis, new Titans running back DeMarco Murray was asked about his first impression of Mariota.

"I just think it's his release," Murray said. "His release is by far the fastest I've ever seen."

It's high praise considering Murray played with Tony Romo, owner of a trigger timed at 0.26 seconds versus Dan Marino's gold standard of 0.30 seconds. Mariota's release already rivals those of Romo, Aaron Rodgers and perhaps even Patriots stand-in Jimmy Garoppolo on the lightning-flash scale.

Beyond the streamlined passing mechanics, Mariota has impressed with his pinpoint accuracy on short and intermediate passes, nimble footwork reminiscent of Joe Montana and Jake Plummer, natural football instincts and preternatural poise.

Murray added that the Titans' second-year star is the hardest-working quarterback he has been around, echoing Pro Bowl defensive end Jurrell Casey's offseason assessment that Mariota is the "definition of a true leader."

Spend a few days in Titans camp and you will hear players and coaches casually reference Mariota's greatness. If he can stay healthy, his rare talent and requisite intangibles will be the rising tide that lifts all boats in Nashville.

