DeMarco Murray plans to play for Cowboys vs. Colts

Murray underwent surgery on his injured hand on Monday but did practice this week. Throughout the process, owner Jerry Jones has maintained his confidence in Murray hitting the field.
The news is welcome for Dallas if Murray can end up protecting the football with his left (non-dominant) hand. On Saturday's NFL AM, NFL Media analyst Terrell Davis outlined some of the difficulties a running back needs to face with a significant injury to his off hand. Murray will likely be tested early every time he attempts to stiff-arm a defender or bring in a catch.
The Cowboys will likely protect Murray, too, despite the fact that their offense depends so heavily on his performance. Jones reiterated his belief in Joseph Randle and Lance Dunbar as well. Both should factor into the game plan.
