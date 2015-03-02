DeMarco Murray on radar of Colts, Cardinals, Jags?

The Cowboysutilized the franchise tag Monday on Dez Bryant, leaving reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray's Dallas future up in the air.
Based on his understanding of Murray's situation, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport cautioned on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access that there's a "slim chance" Murray will return to Dallas once the free-agent market opens next week.
It's rare for a player of Murray's caliber to give his former team a chance to match a lucrative offer once the new team has the star in the building.
If Murray does defect from Texas, how would his market shape up in the era of the devalued running back?
Rapoport rattled off four teams as potential suitors:
1. Indianapolis Colts: General manager Ryan Grigson has $40 million to spend and a need at running back after swinging and missing on Trent Richardson. They are a lock to add a running back this offseason.
2. Arizona Cardinals: Like the Colts, the Cardinals have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Adrian Peterson. Arizona learned the hard way that Andre Ellingtonisn't built for workhorse responsibilities.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Signed to take over the backfield a year ago, Toby Gerhart is now ticketed for a jack-of-all-trades role, including H-back responsibilities. Denard Robinson showed potential last season, but his boom-or-bust style is more suited to a complementary role. The Jags have more cap room than any other team.
4. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks will be in the market for a reliable veteran if Marshawn Lynch opts for retirement over a monster contract offer. That doesn't bode well for the enigmatic Christine Michael, who was relentlessly hyped as a potential difference-maker last offseason.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.