DeMarco Murray: I don't think I'm getting ball enough

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 11:47 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- A frustrated DeMarco Murray was floating around the Eagles' locker room after a 23-20 loss on Sunday to the Redskins.

After an offseason that produced the headline acquisitions of Murray, Sam Bradford and Byron Maxwell, Chip Kelly and the Eagles (1-3) didn't expect to look up at the entire NFC East after Week 4.

"Every guy has to look in the mirror and take accountability for their actions," Murray said after the loss.

Murray had a nice 30-yard run in the first quarter but only had six yards after the scamper. The five-year veteran ended Sunday's defeat with eight carries for 36 yards. Murray now has a grand total of 47 rushing yards on the season.

With just eight carries versus Washington, the 2014 Offensive Player of the Year's lack of productivity this season is now coming into question. When asked if he was getting the ball enough after the game Murray said, "no I'm not. I don't think I am."

He then softened his stance a little.

"But it's how the plays are being called. You know, I love this offense, I love playing with these guys and it's how it is." 

Yet the lack of production is as clear as day on the field and numbers don't lie. If a featured running back has just 47 yards heading into Week 5 there is an obvious problem.

Murray is not getting the ball enough but that's just one of many issues for the Eagles. The team's offensive line doesn't pass or run block well. Murray has few running lanes to run through and the oft-injured Bradford -- who was sacked five times on Sunday -- doesn't get a lot of protection. Both players haven't been up to par, though, despite the ineptitude from their O-line.

On the defensive end, the Eagles' secondary remains a concern. Maxwell, who suffered a quad injury during the loss, is not the shutdown corner that the Eagles had hoped for. The former Legion of Boom member got lit up by Julio Jones in Week 1 and has yet to show the ability to be a top-flight corner in the NFL. And Philadelphia has questions at kicker with Caleb Sturgis' inconsistency.

Still, with a 1-3 record it's not time to panic in the city of Brotherly Love. The Eagles have more than half of the season to right the ship. But Kelly and his team have a lot to figure out if they want to get out of the division cellar. If not, the team and fan base will continue to be frustrated.

