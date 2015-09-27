DeMarco Murray (hamstring) inactive for Eagles

The prevailing belief around the league was that Eagles running back DeMarco Murray would play despite a hamstring injury and that he would not be hindered in any way.
Murray was listed as inactive by the Eagles on Sunday after he experienced tightness in his hamstring during the team's pregame workout, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Entering a must-win game against the Jets, the Eagles will roll with Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles.
This is obviously not good news for the Eagles, who have desperately tried -- and failed -- to kick start their running game this season. Murray has just 11 yards on 21 attempts this season, but is averaging more than seven yards per reception.
If nothing else, he can be a tremendous decoy.
Though the Eagles are likely playing it safe, the news isn't encouraging for Chip Kelly, who rebuilt his roster largely on the assumption that oft-injured players like Murray, Sam Bradford and Kiko Alonso would make it through the season. Alonso (knee sprain) was ruled out for Sunday's game earlier this week.