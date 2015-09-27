Around the NFL

DeMarco Murray (hamstring) inactive for Eagles

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 04:28 AM

The prevailing belief around the league was that Eagles running back DeMarco Murray would play despite a hamstring injury and that he would not be hindered in any way.

Murray was listed as inactive by the Eagles on Sunday after he experienced tightness in his hamstring during the team's pregame workout, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Entering a must-win game against the Jets, the Eagles will roll with Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles.

The news was first reported by Howard Eskin, the team's sideline reporter.

This is obviously not good news for the Eagles, who have desperately tried -- and failed -- to kick start their running game this season. Murray has just 11 yards on 21 attempts this season, but is averaging more than seven yards per reception.

If nothing else, he can be a tremendous decoy.

Though the Eagles are likely playing it safe, the news isn't encouraging for Chip Kelly, who rebuilt his roster largely on the assumption that oft-injured players like Murray, Sam Bradford and Kiko Alonso would make it through the season. Alonso (knee sprain) was ruled out for Sunday's game earlier this week.

Todd Bowles' Jets defense has been unforgiving this year against teams with far better weapons than the Eagles possess. The downgrade in Murray's status could not be coming at a worse time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

