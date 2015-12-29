DeMarco Murray had no confidence in Chip Kelly

DeMarco Murray's elevator pitch might have not fallen on deaf ears. The only, obvious, layer missing is that his talk with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took place on a plane.
Murray informed the Eagles owner weeks ago that he had no confidence in Chip Kelly as a head coach, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Murray has been frustrated all season with his lack of productivity and has seen his playing time dwindle as the season progressed.
The five-year veteran was Kelly's prized acquisition on offense during the offseason, but the running back proved to be a poor fit with Kelly's scheme. With one week remaining in the Eagles' season Murray is averaging a merger 3.5 yards per carry and has a total of 633 rushing yards -- a far cry from his NFL Offensive Player of the Year campaign when he rushed for 1,845 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per tout.
Lurie and Howie Roseman are now tasked with finding a coach that can get Murray back to his old ways. Murray is likely to stay in Philadelphia now that Kelly has left town, per Rapoport.
Lurie, Roseman and company will also have to fix the roster that Kelly assembled. Kelly made a plethora of head-scratching moves over the offseason and most of them flopped. Sam Bradford has been subpar and cannot be relied upon to stay healthy, Byron Maxwell has looked more like a No. 3 corner rather than the No. 1 defensive back money he received and Kiko Alonso only has 34 tackles.
A tough pill to swallow when LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin, Evan Mathis and Trent Cole all left during Kelly's tenure.
The next coach will have a lot to clean up in what has been a disappointing season in Philly.