DeMarco Murray goes No. 1 in fantasy mock re-draft

10. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: When it came to top 10 fantasy quarterbacks in 2014, there was serious discussion about whether Wilson belonged among that group. Through his first three games in 2014, all doubt has been erased with the Seahawks' field leader averaging 19.48 fantasy points per game. In his each of his three starts this season, Wilson has thrown a pair of touchdown passes with just one interception overall. Wilson might not have high profile receivers like Aaron Rodgers or Peyton Manning, but if we've learned anything from watching him in his young career, it's that he makes the most of the guys around him.