DeMarco Murray fined for crown-of-the-helmet hit

Published: Jan 03, 2014 at 08:47 AM

Back in March, NFL owners approved a rule that banned ball carriers from initiating contact with the crown of their helmets in the open field.

The safety measure -- popularly known as the Trent Richardson Rule -- was met with heavy criticism. Some ridiculous panic was involved. Marshall Faulk was particularly apoplectic on the issue.

In reality, the rule led to no discernible change in how the game was played this season. Running backs carried on as they always had, and officials kept the flags in their pockets.

On Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray decked Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Damion Square with the exact type of blow that led to the rule's creation. NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth made a point to remind viewers of that fact.

Murray wasn't penalized on the play, but he did get fined $21,000 for striking an opponent with the crown of his helmet, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Thanks a lot, Collinsworth.

Other fines from around the league:

»Baltimore Ravens safety James Ihedigbo was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness. He struck a defenseless player with the crown of his helmet.

»Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk was fined $15,750 for striking a defenseless player using the crown of his helmet for his hit on Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson.

We previewed all four Wild Card games in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

