DeMarco Murray, draft class hurt by running back devaluation

"Jeremy Hill is a first-round pick five or 10 years ago," said the AFC college scout, of the back who went 55th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals last May. "We all saw the ability. But the premium on the position just isn't there anymore. Teams are willing to get by with adequate answers at the position because it's so hard to get through a season with one healthy the way defenses are now, and there are a lot of guys who are even. And the way the game's played, if you can't help in the pass game -- catching and pass-protecting -- forget it."