DeMarco Murray, Domenik Hixon, Floyd share Week 16's best

The "Performance Moment of the Week" presented by Bridgestone normally involves only one play, but given the fantastic flurry of Week 16 finishes, a trio of last-minute touchdowns combine to triple the amount of highlights in the top spot.
Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Domenik Hixon and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd were on the receiving end of game-winning scores to keep their respective teams in the postseason hunt.
Murray's moment came with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys facing fourth-and-10 on the Washington 10-yard line as they trailed the Redskins 23-17. In a matter of eight seconds, Dallas quarterback Tony Romo rolled to his right and drilled a pass between the numbers to Murray, who backed his way into the end zone. The ensuing extra point gave the Cowboys the lead for good, and the 24-23 win set up a Sunday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title.
Hixon's heroics occurred as the Carolina offense lined up for a second-and-10 from the New Orleans 14 with 28 seconds remaining and the Saints leading 13-10. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took a shotgun snap, evaded an oncoming outside rush and stepped up in the pocket to unleash a pass into the left front corner of the end zone. Hixon, who had beat Saints cornerback Corey White, dove to his knees to haul in the ball and give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish. The 17-13 triumph clinched a playoff spot for Carolina while giving it a one-game NFC South lead over the Saints ahead of the Panthers' season finale Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Floyd's featured play happened on a third-and-6 with 2:20 to go from the Seattle 31 as the Seahawks led the Cardinals 10-9. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer lofted a tight spiral down the left sideline toward the streaking wide receiver. Though Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell was draped all over him, Floyd's steadfast focus allowed him to pull the pass into his chest for the touchdown after bobbling the ball at full speed. The Cardinals ultimately held on for a rare 17-10 road victory at CenturyLink Field that kept their faint playoff hopes alive before Sunday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers.