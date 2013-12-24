DeMarco Murray, Domenik Hixon, Floyd share Week 16's best

Published: Dec 24, 2013 at 02:16 PM

The "Performance Moment of the Week" presented by Bridgestone normally involves only one play, but given the fantastic flurry of Week 16 finishes, a trio of last-minute touchdowns combine to triple the amount of highlights in the top spot.

Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Domenik Hixon and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd were on the receiving end of game-winning scores to keep their respective teams in the postseason hunt.

Murray's moment came with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys facing fourth-and-10 on the Washington 10-yard line as they trailed the Redskins 23-17. In a matter of eight seconds, Dallas quarterback Tony Romo rolled to his right and drilled a pass between the numbers to Murray, who backed his way into the end zone. The ensuing extra point gave the Cowboys the lead for good, and the 24-23 win set up a Sunday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title.

Cam Newton

Hixon's heroics occurred as the Carolina offense lined up for a second-and-10 from the New Orleans 14 with 28 seconds remaining and the Saints leading 13-10. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took a shotgun snap, evaded an oncoming outside rush and stepped up in the pocket to unleash a pass into the left front corner of the end zone. Hixon, who had beat Saints cornerback Corey White, dove to his knees to haul in the ball and give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish. The 17-13 triumph clinched a playoff spot for Carolina while giving it a one-game NFC South lead over the Saints ahead of the Panthers' season finale Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Floyd's featured play happened on a third-and-6 with 2:20 to go from the Seattle 31 as the Seahawks led the Cardinals 10-9. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer lofted a tight spiral down the left sideline toward the streaking wide receiver. Though Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell was draped all over him, Floyd's steadfast focus allowed him to pull the pass into his chest for the touchdown after bobbling the ball at full speed. The Cardinals ultimately held on for a rare 17-10 road victory at CenturyLink Field that kept their faint playoff hopes alive before Sunday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

Which current AFC quarterback does Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett most resemble? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top five quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux among 21 prospects who'll attend 2022 NFL Draft

On Thursday, the NFL released a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. Among those making the trip to Las Vegas: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner and Malik Willis.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW