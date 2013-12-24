DeMarco Murray, Domenik Hixon, Floyd share Week 16's best

Hixon's heroics occurred as the Carolina offense lined up for a second-and-10 from the New Orleans 14 with 28 seconds remaining and the Saints leading 13-10. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took a shotgun snap, evaded an oncoming outside rush and stepped up in the pocket to unleash a pass into the left front corner of the end zone. Hixon, who had beat Saints cornerback Corey White, dove to his knees to haul in the ball and give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish. The 17-13 triumph clinched a playoff spot for Carolina while giving it a one-game NFC South lead over the Saints ahead of the Panthers' season finale Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.