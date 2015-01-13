DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys disagree on value

Owner Jerry Jones recently stated that the Dallas Cowboys will wield the franchise tag to retain impending free agent Dez Bryant, if necessary, in the coming offseason.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Tuesday the star wide receiver is "not going anywhere."
With Bryant under Jones' thumb and coach Jason Garrett's services under contract for the next five years, All-Pro tailback DeMarco Murray's future is the biggest question mark in Dallas.
Murray insists he's not worried about his future even if there's no sign of common ground between his camp and the Cowboys.
At last check, Dallas had a four-year deal worth slightly more than $16 million on the table, according to Rapoport.
It's an insulting offer for a player who was saddled up to carry the team on his legs for the majority of the franchise's best season in nearly a decade. On the other hand, it connotes an awareness of the NFL's ongoing devaluation of the position and the effects of a career-high 497 touches for a previously injury-prone tailback who was never viewed as a franchise workhorse.
Even if borderline starting running backs are now paid like kickers and punters, a star of Murray's caliber can do better than $4 million annually on the open market.
If Murray ends up signing elsewhere, it will be interesting to see if Jones ends upback on the phone with Adrian Peterson later in the offseason.
